B.C. wildfires: Here's how much was fundraised for victims at provincial liquor, cannabis stores

The B.C. government says customers at the province's liquor and cannabis stores donated more than $1.45 million to the Canadian Red Cross to help residents affected by wildfires.

That amount will be matched by both the province and the federal government for a total exceeding four million dollars.

The Red Cross's regional vice-president Patrick Quealey says every dollar will go toward providing much-needed support now and in the months ahead.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is an official disaster-relief supporter for the Red Cross, and its next fundraising campaign in both liquor and cannabis stores between November and January, will be in support of food banks.