B.C. wildfires: Nearly 250 blazes burning across the province; 60 evacuation orders in place

The BC Wildfire Service says there are nearly 250 blazes burning across the province, about 20 fewer than a week ago.

The service says more than 8,600 square kilometres of land has been scorched this year from wildfires since the season began on April 1.

More than 60 evacuation orders are in place across B.C. along with nearly 120 evacuation alerts, meaning people must be ready to leave on a moment's notice.

Environment Canada has forecast cooler temperatures and some showers in parts of the the hard hit southern Interior, although there may be winds with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour in some areas around Kamloops.