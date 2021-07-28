B.C. wildfires: Nearly 3,400 properties on evacuation order

B.C.'s wildfire officials have provided an update on the resources currently being deployed to wildfire fighting efforts.

There were 248 fires burning Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of fires this season to 1,238.

So far this fiscal year, 448,968 hectares have burned, which B.C. Wildfire Service says is significantly higher than the 10-year average.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has the most activity with 87 active fires, followed by the South East at 67, Prince George at 48, Cariboo at 37, Coastal at five, and Northwest at four.

There are 3,650 personnel fighting the flames, 318 are from out of province.

Nearly 200 helicopters and planes are assisting them.

Sixty-three evacuation orders have been issued, impacting 3,375 properties.

More than 18,000 others are on alert and need to be ready to leave quickly.