B.C. wildfires: Nearly 3 dozen firefighting personnel coming from Australia
Thirty-four Australian firefighting personnel are set to arrive in B.C. Tuesday, joining hundreds from Mexico, Quebec, Alberta, Parks Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces as they help battle some 250 wildfires burning across the province.
The B.C. government says the group from Australia will include one nine-person incident management team, various specialized leadership roles and technical specialists who will be deployed under the direction of the BC Wildfire Service.
It says out-of-province personnel are working under strict COVID-19 protocols.
More than 3,500 people in total are involved in fighting operations across B.C., where the fire danger rating is listed as either high or extreme across swathes of southern Interior, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
