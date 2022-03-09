B.C. Wildlife Act amendments bring Indigenous perspectives into wildlife management

The B.C. government has introduced legislation aimed at better integrating Indigenous perspectives and practices into the province's wildlife management system.

The Wildlife Act amendments would require the government to consider Indigenous expertise in decision-making, while also establishing a process for the province to "align its laws with protocol hunting agreements and traditions that have long existed," according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

"Wildlife is vitally important to Indigenous Peoples, but for too long their voices were not being heard, and they had too little input into how this precious resource was being managed," Minister Katrine Conroy said in a news release.

"For the first time, the changes we're making will ensure Indigenous ancestral knowledge of wildlife is considered, and that will mean a stronger and more effective relationship for wildlife stewardship with Indigenous Peoples."

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs called the amendments "one positive step" towards operationalizing the rights of Indigenous communities.

"Much work is needed to steward and protect species and habitat for Indigenous Peoples," Phillip said in a statement.

"Moving forward, the government must continue to review the act in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples to ensure it is aligned with the United Nations Declaration on the Right of Indigenous Peoples and as part of its commitment to implement the Together for Wildlife Strategy."

The Wildlife Act changes were developed with members of several First Nations, according to the province.