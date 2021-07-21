B.C. winner of $1M lottery prize treats roommate to dinner, plans early retirement

One of B.C.'s latest lottery millionaires celebrated his big win by treating his roommate to dinner.

Grand Forks resident Colton Burwash took home one of the Maxmillions prizes from the June 15 Lotto Max draw, netting him a whopping $1 million.

Burwash purchased the ticket at the Christina Lack Canco, and discovered his luck after scanning it on the B.C. Lottery Corporation's app.

"It was a blur," Burwash said in a BCLC news release. "I freaked out and thought I was going crazy."

His roommate was the first person to learn about his win. Burwash told the BCLC the celebration dinner was on him, and that their parents were invited as well.

He's also planning to take some extra vacation time this summer, and invest much of his prize money to help him retire early.

"I think this is life-changing," he said. "To me, this is forever a huge change."

According to BCLC, the odds of winning a Maxmillions prize are about one in 33,294,800 per $5 play. The odds of winning the most likely Lotto Max prize, a free ticket, are said to be one in 8.5.