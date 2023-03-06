B.C. winner of $1M Lotto 6/49 prize wants to buy son a home
One of the latest lottery millionaires from B.C.'s Lower Mainland says she wants to help her son buy a home.
Abbotsford resident Satwant Aujla won the guaranteed $1 million prize after buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Jan. 25 draw.
Aujla told the B.C. Lottery Corporation she checked her ticket at two different gas stations to confirm she was actually the winner, and that the good news left her speechless.
"I put (the ticket) in my pocket and got out of there when I saw the winning amount," Aujla said in a BCLC news release.
The lucky winner said she’s felt a sense of “peace and comfort” since learning about her sudden windfall, and might have some very generous plans for spending the money.
"I always wanted to buy my son a house if I won," Aujla said.
Her ticket was purchased at the Chevron station on South Fraser Way, the BCLC said.
The odds of winning a guaranteed $1 million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the much higher 6/49 jackpot are about one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.
-
Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: policeA woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.