B.C. winner of $2M lottery jackpot buying motorhome to travel around U.S.

B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to buy his dream motorhome then travel around the U.S. with his wife.

Prince George resident Colin Turick told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he and his partner were both speechless after realizing he'd matched all six numbers on the May 14 BC/49 draw.

"I checked my ticket at the kiosk and thought, I must be reading this wrong," Turick said in a BCLC news release. "The machine is broken … something can't be right."

But there was nothing wrong with the machine – Turick had won the $2 million jackpot.

"This win means I'm able to enjoy my retirement," he told the BCLC. "I will purchase a motorhome and my wife and I will travel around the States."

The lucky ticket was purchased and checked at North Nechako Foods in Prince George, officials said.

The odds of matching all six numbers on a BC/49 ticket without using the bonus are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.

The odds of matching all six numbers using the bonus, for a payout of $75,000, are about one in 2.3 million.