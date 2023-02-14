B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in escort service druggings facing more charges

Additional charges have been laid against a B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in connection with a series of druggings of men who used escort services.

The Surrey RCMP announced Wednesday that Jessica Kane is facing at least three new charges – including obstruction of justice, failing to comply with a release order, and administering a stupefying or overpowering drug or substance.

Mounties do not say when these alleged offences occurred, only that the charges were approved in January of 2023 and that Kane was released from custody on Monday. The conditions of her release include house arrest, except for two hours on Friday afternoons "for the purpose of obtaining necessities," according to authorities. She is also prohibited from engaging in sex work.

Police first released information about the investigation into Kane in October of 2022. At that time, the RCMP said they had been looking into multiple reports of men being drugged and robbed in Surrey, Vancouver, Burnaby and Langley – including one case in which a man died.

Kane was charged with manslaughter in connection to the man's death, as well as 20 other offences, and released.