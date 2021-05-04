B.C. woman attacked by cougar on her own property, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a cougar on her own property, B.C. conservation officers say.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service reported on social media Tuesday morning that its predator attack team was called out to the Harrison Mills area, west of Agassiz.

"An adult woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked by a cougar at her remote property this morning," the BCCOS said in its post.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call about the attack at about 8:15 a.m.

"We auto-launched an air ambulance helicopter to the scene, in addition to three ground ambulances," BCEHS said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

"The patient was cared for by paramedics and then transported in serious condition by helicopter to a trauma hospital."

Mounties also responded. The extent of the woman's injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.