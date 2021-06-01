B.C. woman caught drunk driving called drunker twin sister for ride home: RCMP

A woman who was caught drunk driving in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend decided to call her even drunker twin sister for a ride home, according to the RCMP.

Authorities said the first sister was stopped at a sobriety roadblock on McBride Boulevard and 10th Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

"She drove into Burnaby and was stopped by one of our officers, who could smell some alcohol on her breath," Cpl. Michael Kalanj told CTV News.

The woman was given a breathalyzer test and allegedly blew over the legal limit. She was handed a 24-hour driving prohibition, after which the officer involved advised her to "call someone who had not been drinking to pick her up," Kalanj said.

Instead, the woman reached out to her twin sister, who had apparently been out with her that same night.

"Literally a bad call," Kalanj said. "The sister was actually more impaired than she was."

While the first sister was waiting to be picked up, her twin was stopped by a different officer at the same roadblock.

That sister was given a more serious three-day driving prohibition after a breathalyzer determined she was more intoxicated, police said.

"Eventually they found a friend that could come pick them up and get them home safely," Kalanj added.

Both the drivers were dealt with under B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act and won't be facing criminal charges, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The detachment said it hopes the incident serves as a reminder not to drink and drive.

