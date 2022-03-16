B.C. woman considering legal action over vet bill after off-leash dog attack

A Surrey, B.C., woman says she was left with a hefty vet bill after her puppy was attacked by two large, off-leash dogs and now she is considering taking the owners of those animals to court to recover the costs.

Mai Bui was walking her 10-month-old labradoodle Benji near her Surrey home on Saturday evening when she suddenly saw two big dogs approaching in what she describes as an aggressive manner.

“The moment we saw the dogs running towards us, I already told them come get your dogs,” Bui said. “And I was screaming at this point. Once the German shepherd pinned my dog down, the Rottweiler came and it started dragging my dog.”

Bui said the attack left Benji with a gash in his leg and stitches in his left ear, along with some other scrapes and bruises.

According to Bui, the vet bills total $700 so far and she’s also out several hundred dollars because she had to take some time off work to take Benji to appointments.

She contacted Surrey Animal Control the day after the attack.

“A total of $1,200 in fines were issued to the owner of the two offending dogs, one of which has an existing history with Animal Control,” City of Surrey Bylaws said in a statement to CTV News. “Recouping costs of any veterinary bills would have to be done through a civil suit.”

Bui said she has already started to look into the possibility of suing the other dog owners to recover her costs — and if she does, the bylaw fines handed out could become key evidence.

“If the harm is reasonably foreseeable, then the person who was responsible for the animal has a duty to take steps to prevent that harm. So, that could include complying with all relevant laws in the area,” said Vancouver lawyer Sarah Leamon.

Video of the incident obtained by Bui from a neighbour’s security camera shows part of the attack.

In the video, Bui and her boyfriend can be seen walking Benji along the sidewalk adjacent to Maple Green Park before exiting the frame.

A moment later, there’s a scrimmage with Benji re-entering the frame along with another dog and a man seen kicking that animal.

“I was telling him to control his dog and couldn’t,” Bui said. “The way he got his dog was by kicking it multiple times in the ribs.”

She says in the days since the attack, which happened just metres from her home, Benji has been afraid to leave the house.

“I’d do anything to protect him and it’s unfortunate that this happened in a place that he felt safe,” Bui said.

She believes her dog was lucky to escape without more severe injuries and hopes the incident can serve as a reminder to people about the importance of being in control of their animals.