A 23-year-old woman from Kelowna, B.C. is dead following a Wednesday night crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Banff townsite entrance.

Emergency crews responded to a location on the highway near the Minnewanka Road/Banff Avenue exit shortly before 7 p.m. following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

According to RCMP, the driver of the westbound vehicle lost control, rolled across the eastbound lanes and landed in the ditch on the north side of the highway.

One woman, a 23-year-old from Kelowna, was pronounced dead on scene.

The three other occupants of the vehicle — a man, a woman and a female youth who also hail from the Okanagan city —suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.