B.C. woman launches advocacy group led by seniors, for seniors

Sharon Elliott was employed up until a few months ago. At 74 years old, Elliott was working part-time to pay for her expenses until a spinal injury pushed her to retire. The loss of income, paired with expensive health-care treatments, forced her to face a new reality.

“By the time I paid for those services, there was no money left for food,” she said.

Elliott is one of the many low-income seniors in the province struggling to afford basic necessities like food and housing. According to a report, “BC Seniors: Falling Further Behind,” by B.C.’s Seniors Advocate, 25 per cent of seniors earn an income less than $21,000.

After reaching out to her MP’s office, Elliott decided to start an advocacy group led by seniors, for seniors called the Tin Cup Movement. Its focus is on access to health-care benefits and affordability.

“Seniors should live in dignity,” she said. “Seniors lifting tin cans out of the garbage, and going down the alleys to pick up bottles and standing in food bank lineups is not dignified.”

'SOMEONE IS SUFFERING'

Elliott’s plight is one advocates say they’ve been hearing about for years, especially when it comes to suitable housing.

“There’s a great deal of anxiety for seniors just on that alone,” said Grace Hann, a seniors advocate who works at the Gordon Neighbourhood House in the West End.

Andrea Krombein, the seniors coordinator at Marpole Oakridge Family Place, told CTV News she knows of elders who are frequently threatened with eviction.

“Right now, as we are standing here, someone is suffering and that shouldn’t be happening,” she said.

UNIVERSAL DENTAL CARE PLAN

Jenny Kwan, the MP for Vancouver East, said she knows of seniors in her constituency who are struggling to access dental care. Kwan said this is one of the reasons the NDP fought to secure a universal dental program, which she said will be available to seniors this year.

“We’ll be heading back to the House of Commons in about a week's time and we will be resuming that debate, working on that legislation, doing that work to bring it to fruition,” she said.

The province has invested in affordable housing for seniors, as well as mental health supports through the SHINE program, which supports those at risk of becoming homeless.

Elliott said she will continue to advocate for herself and others like her.

“We deserve more than this,” she said.