B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing

Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.

Scott was reported missing on May 29, 2011, after being last seen at a birthday party in Hogsback Lake, 25 kilometres south of Vanderhoof. She was 20 years old at the time.

Mounties said Monday they were executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, which “is associated” with the discovery of her body, which has been identified by BC Coroners Service.

Her family has been notified and are asking for privacy at this time, according to police.

On Sunday, 12 years after Scott was last seen, Vanderhoof RCMP sent out a news release renewing pleas for help to find her.

“Madison was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal and kind individual. When not hard at work at her parents’ family business, Madison immersed herself in family/friends, hockey, softball and photography,” the release read.

“This year, Madison would be 32 years old. She would likely be immersed in her career and may even have gotten married and had children. Madison’s family have missed out on watching her become a wife, mother and aunt. Madison and her family deserve justice and closure," it continued.

Scott’s parents organised an annual poker ride to support her search, wherein family and friends drove ATVs, rode horses and walked on the trails in Hogsback Lake where she went missing. This year’s event took place Saturday.

"This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years. The discovery of Maddy is a significant development, however this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person's investigation where foul play has not been ruled out,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in Monday’s news release.

No charges have been laid and anyone with information is asked to call (778) 290-5291 or (877) 543-4822.

“We have held onto hope for 12 long years that Maddy would be found alive. Now we know she is truly missing from our lives,” reads an Monday afternoon post on findmaddy.ca, a site set up by the Scott family to promote the search effort.

“Her presence brightened and warmed the world, now the air is colder, the sky has darkened, sadness fills me, tears well in my eyes. It is so wrong she is no longer with us,” the blog continues.

The writer, who is not identified, sends their thoughts to Eldon and Dawn Scott, Madison’s parents, and expresses that community members are there to support the Scott family as they grieve.