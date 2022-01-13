B.C. woman, puppy shocked by electricity walking on heated driveway
The owner of an 11-month-old puppy says her goldendoodle cross is afraid to go out for walks ever since the dog was jolted by electricity.
Rajleen Panaych and her dog Milo were walking along 207 Street in Langley Township on Dec. 29 when they crossed in front of an underground garage with a heated driveway.
Milo began to wail and move frantically, and when Panaych felt his coat, she felt a strong vibration.
“He’s crying, he’s like my baby,” said Panaych. “I was like, what the heck is going on?”
She didn’t know it yet, but they were both being shocked by electricity. There are two scars and significant bruising on Panaych’s body, and her doctor believes the power entered through her knee and then left through her arm.
Firefighters called the incident unusual, but confirmed to CTV News a crew did attend, and it did happen.
“(The puppy) was crying and yelping but couldn’t move,” said Panaych's sister, Raveen. “His hair was all matted, and destroyed around his neck.”
CTV News reached out to the strata of the building where the garage is located, but did not hear back.
The heated driveway system has been shut down while engineers investigate the wiring.
-
View Royal fire chief lacing up to raise funds for Wounded WarriorsA local first responder is stepping up to help his colleagues and military personal by running the length of Vancouver Island to raise funds and awareness around work-related mental health issues.
-
Sudbury consortium expecting school bus cancellations every day when school resumesMany people across the north are preparing for students to return to the classroom Monday, including the Sudbury Student Services Consortium.
-
Last year, Greater Victoria recorded most real estate sales since 2016The latest report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) shows that home sales in Greater Victoria in 2021 were just short of record breaking pre-pandemic numbers reached in 2016.
-
More kids with COVID-19 at BC Children's Hospital, but most are there for other reasons, doctor saysWhile the number of young patients at BC Children's Hospital with COVID-19 has increased slightly, an infectious disease expert stressed that the majority of them were admitted for different reasons.
-
Hundreds of cases, but few deaths so far in latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. care homesThe number of COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system has exploded in recent weeks, but so far, relatively few deaths have been connected to the Omicron-driven surge.
-
North Bay woman’s ideas for palliative care during the pandemic to be heard by the WHOThe executive director of the Near North Palliative Care Network will have a few of her recommendations presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) in two weeks.
-
Tri-Cities advocates call for public consultation over tree-cutting near Mundy ParkA group of residents and advocates from the Tri-Cities are calling on Coquitlam City Council to hold a public consultation over a project near Mundy Park that involves cutting down trees and moving two trails.
-
Fraudster posing as $70M lottery winner, promising free money on FacebookSomeone has been posing on Facebook as a recent lottery millionaire from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, promising free money to desperate people from around the world in an apparent ploy to steal from them.
-
School boards finalizing plans for in-person learning ahead of Monday's returnSchool boards in Toronto are scrambling to finalize plans for Monday’s return to in-person learning and say they are still working to determine exactly how they will notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases in the classroom.