B.C. woman, puppy shocked by electricity walking on heated driveway

The owner of an 11-month-old puppy says her goldendoodle cross is afraid to go out for walks ever since the dog was jolted by electricity.

Rajleen Panaych and her dog Milo were walking along 207 Street in Langley Township on Dec. 29 when they crossed in front of an underground garage with a heated driveway.

Milo began to wail and move frantically, and when Panaych felt his coat, she felt a strong vibration.

“He’s crying, he’s like my baby,” said Panaych. “I was like, what the heck is going on?”

She didn’t know it yet, but they were both being shocked by electricity. There are two scars and significant bruising on Panaych’s body, and her doctor believes the power entered through her knee and then left through her arm.

Firefighters called the incident unusual, but confirmed to CTV News a crew did attend, and it did happen.

“(The puppy) was crying and yelping but couldn’t move,” said Panaych's sister, Raveen. “His hair was all matted, and destroyed around his neck.”

CTV News reached out to the strata of the building where the garage is located, but did not hear back.

The heated driveway system has been shut down while engineers investigate the wiring.