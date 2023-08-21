B.C. woman says VRBO won't refund her for Kelowna vacation home, despite travel ban

B.C. Premier David Eby is urging companies and individuals who operate short-term rental properties in the Okanagan to be flexible and understanding while travel restrictions are in place due to wildfires.

The provincial government issued an emergency order Saturday banning non-essential use of temporary accommodations—including hotels, motels, inns, beds and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks and campgrounds---in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

“These restrictions will support access to accommodations for evacuees and personnel providing emergency and critical services,” reads the government’s order, which the province says will remain in effect until end of day Sept. 4.

Speaking to reporters during a news conference Monday, Eby clarified that while the formal definition of temporary accommodations in the order doesn’t include Airbnbs, he expects the company and hosts to be supportive of the emergency response.

“I think it would be a bit of a stretch to think that you should be travelling to these areas if you have an Airbnb booked. The answer is do not travel, do not go to these areas,” said Eby.

He added that the province expects Airbnb and Airbnb hosts to take the same approach as commercial hotels.

“We’re asking them to be understanding and flexible,” the premier said.

Not all hosts are complying with that request, however.

Langley resident Mandeep Brar fears she may have lost $4,000 because a host on the vacation rental website Vrbo won’t refund her the $4,000 she paid for accommodation in Kelowna this week.

The 43-year-old sent screen shots of her text messages with the Vrbo host to CTV News, which show Brar asked for a refund Sunday in response to the non-essential travel ban issued days earlier.

“We don’t fall under hotels, motels, etc. The home is in a safe area and under no threat. We aren’t offering refunds at this time,” reads the reply from the host. “I’m not sure of your reason for travelling, whether it’s essential or not, as many of our guests travel for essential reasons. The location of our property is safe and under zero threat. We also have donated nine rooms to evacuees,” the message continues.

Brar purchased travel insurance, but says it only covers flights, not rental accommodations. She says Vrbo has told her it’s out of the company’s control and up to the host to decide whether to issue refunds.

“How come they’re not being forced to refund my money when it’s a government-issued travel ban?” Brar said.

She’s one of six adults who were supposed to travel to Kelowna, along with six children, to celebrate two sixteenth birthdays this week.

“We’re fine to comply by the order, and we are, but my family and the kids are obviously upset. You spend $4,000 on a trip and don’t get to enjoy it.”

CTV News has reached out to Vrbo for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

On its website, Vrbo specifies that its cancellation policies vary from property to property.

Airbnb has a policy when it comes to “extenuating circumstances,” which includes government travel restrictions.

“Guests that are impacted by an event covered by this Police can cancel their reservation and receive, depending on the circumstances, a cash refund, travel credit, and/ or other consideration,” reads the company’s website.