B.C. woman sues Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise after alleged trip-and-fall in parking garage

A British Columbia resident is suing the company that owns the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for $600,000 after allegedly tripping and falling in the hotel parking garage in August, 2021 and sustaining numerous injuries as a result.

According to court documents, on Aug. 24, 2021, Marie Anne Domingo was walking in the underground parking lot when she tripped and fell "as a result of an unexpected hole near the entrance connecting the underground parking lot to the … hotel entrance."

Domingo is claiming the trip-and-fall was the result of negligence on the part of the hotel. In her statement of claim, Domingo said she has sustained a number of injuries, including headaches, injuries to her neck, right shoulder, right arm, chest, abdomen, both hands, both wrists, right knee, and right foot. She said she suffered a fractured right ankle, as well as chronic pain, stress, anxiety and possibly other injuries.

Domingo is seeking $200,000 for general damages, $200,000 for special damages and $200,000 for pecuniary damages, for the cost of future care, future loss of housekeeping capacity, future loss of income and future loss of earning capacity, along with legal fees and other miscellaneous costs related to health services.

The statement of claim was filed June 30.

CTV News has reached out to the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Accor Hotels and to Domingo for comment.

Thursday afternoon, Diamond and Diamond law firm, which is representing Domingo, issued the following statement:

"Our client’s allegations are delineated within the issued Statement of Claim. It is our firm’s policy not to comment on the particulars of an ongoing case."

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and its corporate parent, Accor Hotels, have not responded to a request for comment.