B.C. woman who had private audience with Queen shares what it was like

North Vancouver’s Deborah Johnson remembers getting quite emotional when she met the Queen face to face.

During the royal visit to Canada in 2005, Johnson was granted a private audience with Her Majesty and Prince Philip at The Hotel Saskatchewan.

After being greeted, Johnson remembers the Queen reaching behind herself and pulling out a medal.

Elizabeth II was honouring Johnson with the Royal Victorian Order.

“So I got emotional, and the interesting thing was Prince Philip, I think he felt kind of bad for me, so he changed the subject,” Johnson said, laughing.

Johnson was living in Saskatchewan at the time, and was asked to be program coordinator for the royal visit.

The tour was considered a tremendous success.

“I never considered it hard work. I always considered it an honour to be able to have the role I did,” she said.

She described the Queen as a warm person with a dry sense of humour, who made everyone feel at ease.

“She will actually move in and talk to them, really have good conversations about them, and ask them about their lives,” Johnson recalled.

The Royal Victorian Order was founded by Queen Victoria to recognise exceptional personal service to the British Monarchy.

Recipients are invited to Windsor Castle every four years for a special service and reception.

As a member of the order, Johnson has been three times.