B.C. would support feds invoking Emergencies Act over trucker protest: Farnworth

The B.C. government would support federal officials invoking the Emergencies Act to deal with ongoing trucker convoy protests in Ottawa, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to enact the emergency powers soon, following consultations with premiers and the Liberal caucus.

Sources told CTVNews.ca the leaders' opinions on using the Emergencies Act – which hasn't been invoked since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988 – were mixed.

But Farnworth told reporters B.C. would stand behind Trudeau's decision, if the premier deemed the extraordinary powers necessary to address convoy protesters "holding Ontario and the rest of the country … economic hostage."

There were more demonstrations in B.C. over the weekend as well, leading to clashes with RCMP officers who set up roadblocks trying to prevent vehicles from nearing the Pacific Highway Border Crossing. Authorities allege a number of participants assaulted police, and some drivers broke past their barricades.

Several people were arrested near the border as a result of the protest.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP said enforcement action is continuing as authorities work to "engage with protesters in the area."

“I want to assure our community that I am committed to seeing this situation resolved safely, peacefully and as soon as possible," Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said in a news release.

Farnworth said provincial officials have been in regular contact with the various police departments dealing with the protests, and have told them if there are "additional resources or authorities required, that we would absolutely consider them."

"They're the ones who make the decisions around how to enforce things operationally. Our expectation is that the police enforce the law, and that is what they're doing," the deputy premier added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.