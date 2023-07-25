B & E suspect arrested in Windsor after trying to get his car back from impound

One person has been arrested following a break-and-enter in downtown Windsor last month.

On June 20, police were investigating the incident that happened at a business in the 100 block of University Avenue West near Pelissier Street.

According to police, the suspect smashed windows to get into the property, causing $2,000 in damage.

Once he was identified by police, an arrest warrant was issued for the 30-year-old man — he was arrested when he tried to get his vehicle from an impound lot on July 21.

Upon arresting him, police learned there was also an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on the spot.

He is facing charges of breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.