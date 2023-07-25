B & E suspect arrested in Windsor after trying to get his car back from impound
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person has been arrested following a break-and-enter in downtown Windsor last month.
On June 20, police were investigating the incident that happened at a business in the 100 block of University Avenue West near Pelissier Street.
According to police, the suspect smashed windows to get into the property, causing $2,000 in damage.
Once he was identified by police, an arrest warrant was issued for the 30-year-old man — he was arrested when he tried to get his vehicle from an impound lot on July 21.
Upon arresting him, police learned there was also an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on the spot.
He is facing charges of breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in OttawaThe National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver againGas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Manitoba lacks capacity for addiction treatment: auditor general reportManitoba's auditor general says many in the province don't have access to appropriate addiction treatment, especially in rural and northern areas.