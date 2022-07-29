Baba's Closet needs hygiene items for Saskatoon's displaced Ukrainians
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet is asking for donations of hygiene items for new Ukrainian families arriving in the city.
“They need everything to start over,” a media release from the non-profit said.
Through its storefront, Baba's Closet has been providing household and other items to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Baba’s Closet says it has offered kitchen supplies, bedding, towels, and hygiene items for free to these families.
It is also accepting gift baskets and cash donations. Cash donations over $25 or more qualifies for a tax receipt.
The exchange is located at 4-811 51st Street and donations can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.