Baby abduction update: Sketches show suspects in Surrey vehicle theft

Police have released sketches showing what they believe the suspects in a child abduction in Surrey, B.C., may look like.

The baby was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in the city earlier this month.

The abduction was reported on the morning of Nov. 9, and an Amber Alert was briefly issued when it was determined the one-year-old had been abducted.

Fortunately when the vehicle was found by a bystander a short time later, parked and still running in a driveway. The baby was safe and still strapped inside.

The child was examined by paramedics as a precaution, but had no physical injuries.

On Friday, 10 days after the incident, police released sketches of the men believed to be involved.

Members of the Surrey RCMP said they've determined there were two men involved, one who stole the vehicle, and another who was driving.

The first suspect is described as white and heavy-set, with short hair and stubble on his face. Believed to be in his 30s, he was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt at the time.

The second is also white and in his late 30s or early 40s. He is described as having a "skinny build," and missing a tooth. He is bald, and was wearing a grey sweat suit.

In a news release that included the suspect sketches, Mounties also released photos of two vehicles, saying they may belong to witnesses, as they were in the area of the home where the vehicle was stolen from at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the witness vehicles, or who was in the area of 58 Avenue and 172 Street at 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 9, is asked to contact police.