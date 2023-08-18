Baby alpaca missing from Kingston, Ont. farm
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A Kingston, Ont. farm is asking the public for help to locate a missing baby alpaca, saying the one-month-old needs its mother's milk to survive.
Willow Pond Farms says a farm hand saw the baby alpaca Monday night, and then discovered she was missing Tuesday afternoon.
"We searched our entire back field for any signs of predators (coyotes), found rabbits and other smaller animals but no sign of her," Willow Pond Farms said on Facebook.
"Unfortunate, but we now suspect someone came late Monday night or during the day Tuesday and scooped her up."
The baby alpaca is pure white and only one month old.
"This sweet little girl needs her Mom’s milk," the farm said.
