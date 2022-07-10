Baby bison on display at Fort Whyte Alive

An event born from the pandemic continues to give Manitobans the chance to experience bison and their calves at Fort Whyte Alive.

The Baby Bison Walk happens every Sunday until Sept. 4 and allows people to see how bison interact with their babies in the herd.

"Spring time, into early summer is calving season. We have seven baby bison, potentially with one or two more on the way. To see the ninth largest land animal before it is at its biggest, is absolutely fascinating," said Barret Miller, the group services manager with Fort Whyte Alive.

Miller said the walk was started during the pandemic because the organization wasn't able to hold its normal bison tours on a bus, so they improvised and created the walk, which has stuck around for another year.

"You're going to learn how important the bison has been and is to people right from the very first person to set foot on the prairies here to the present day. Why it's an excellent symbol for Manitoba."

Miller added bison are also extremely athletic and tough animals and they are the only land animal that can jump, bring all four feet off the ground, and do a 180 spin in the process.

Miller said there are currently 37 bison at Fort Whyte Alive.

More information about the Baby Bison Walk can be found online.