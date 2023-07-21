Baby consumes cannabis chocolate in Prince Edward County, OPP says

A 20-month-old baby in Prince Edward County was treated in hospital after consuming a quantity of cannabis chocolate, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people to keep dangerous substances out of a child's reach after an incident in the region on Thursday.

Police say officers and Hastings Quinte Paramedic Service paramedics responded to a call at 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a child consuming cannabis chocolate at a home.

The child was transported to hospital for treatment.

"Whether it be alcohol, prescribed medication or other drug, be sure these items are stored out of reach of children," the OPP said. "Children are curious and quick."