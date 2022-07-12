Baby deer rescue captured on video in Georgian Bay

A leisurely boat trip in Georgian Bay turned into a rescue mission for a Kitchener man after he spotted a baby deer struggling to swim.

On a recent outing near Owen Sound, Brian Ainscow, who now lives in Edmonton, says he bought his dad a boat and while enjoying the new purchase — spotted a baby deer swimming a few kilometres off shore.

“I knew she was in trouble because she was probably three kilometres to shore at least, so I just dove in a grabbed her we brought her in the back,” said Ainscow. “She was so cold she couldn’t even stand up.”

Ainscow says he didn't hesitate to jump into the water to save the fawn.

"She was like, screaming for us," said Ainscow.

After bringing the exhausted animal onboard, Ainscow brought the deer as close to shore as possible and waited until she reached land.

He said, initially, he didn't think anything of the rescue until his mom sent the video out; and says family and friends haven't stopped talking about it since.