Baby ducklings rescued by firefighters in Kitchener

Firefighters with the Kitchener Fire Department came to the rescue of several baby ducklings.

Fire officials tweeted about the rescue on Thursday and said the ducklings were saved from a storm sewer on Brandy Crescent.

They said the mother duck and the babies are all doing well.

