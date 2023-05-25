Baby ducklings rescued by firefighters in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Assignment Reporter
Emma Ens
Firefighters with the Kitchener Fire Department came to the rescue of several baby ducklings.
Fire officials tweeted about the rescue on Thursday and said the ducklings were saved from a storm sewer on Brandy Crescent.
They said the mother duck and the babies are all doing well.
Did you hear ��what happened this week? Our crew from station #3 was able to rescue several baby ducklings ���� from a storm sewer on Brandy Circle! Mama duck and the babies are all doing well. #notjustfires#HappyToHelp @Chief_Gilmore @KitchFire @MichaelMayKit @berryonline pic.twitter.com/xRVGx0mPKE— @DC_DavidsonKFD (@DC_DavidsonKFD) May 25, 2023
