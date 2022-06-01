Baby falcons banded, given a clean bill of health

It was a big day for our feathered friends nesting above the CTV Kitchener studio.

The baby peregrine chicks were banded Wednesday. It’s a way for the Canadian Peregrine Foundation and Environment Canada to monitor the species by tracking migration patterns and survival rates.

The bands will also allow falcon watchers and experts to keep track of the pair once they take flight – expected in the next 20 days or so.

“We have to have eyes on every corner to catch these guys when they come to the ground,” explained Mark Nash with the Canadian Peregrine Foundation.

On Wednesday, falcon recovery crews climbed the transmission tower at the station to retrieve the young birds as mom and dad falcon circled – less than pleased to see their babies taken, even temporarily.

Once the young falcons were safely on the ground, they were assessed, weighed and banded.

Environment Canada was also on hand to take blood samples and both were given a clean bill of health.

Both of the falcons are female, weighing in at 865 grams and 840 grams – something that may add to the challenges of taking their first flights.

“Unfortunately, the females, especially the urban nest babies – we’ve got a lot of rich food sources here – and consequently they’re heavy and they usually come down a lot,” said Nash.

The pair were also given names on Wednesday, with falcon watchers and experts on hand christening them Jewel and Corona.

Corona has a red band. Jewel has a blue one.