iHeartRadio

Baby formula theft reported in St. Thomas


St. Thomas police are looking for the person seen in this photo in relation to the theft of baby formula on Aug. 10, 2023. (Source: St. Thomas police)

Police in St. Thomas are looking for a suspect after over $1,000 in baby formula was reported stolen.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to a Shoppers Drug mart in the city for the report of nearly $1,400 worth of formula being taken.

Staff told police a man came into the store, filled three grocery bags with formula and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

12