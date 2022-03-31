Baby fox mistaken for muskrat rescued by Guelph Humane Society
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Guelph Humane Society rescued an animal that turned out to be a sweet and unexpected surprise.
They say two of their officers were dispatched last week for a muskrat, but soon found out it was actually a baby fox.
It was freezing rain when they found the animal, so they brought her into the shelter, warmed her up, and gave her fluids.
She is continued to recover at a local wildlife refuge.
Officers Victoria & Reiley were dispatched on a call last week for a "muskrat", and were surprised to find a baby fox. There was freezing rain, so our team brought her in, warmed her up, and gave her sub q fluids. She is continuing to recover at @hobbitsteeWR. #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/gxeZx1CDvs— Guelph Humane (@GuelphHumane) March 30, 2022
