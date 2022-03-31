Baby fox mistaken for muskrat rescued by Guelph Humane Society

The Guelph Humane Society rescued an animal that turned out to be a sweet and unexpected surprise.

They say two of their officers were dispatched last week for a muskrat, but soon found out it was actually a baby fox.

It was freezing rain when they found the animal, so they brought her into the shelter, warmed her up, and gave her fluids.

She is continued to recover at a local wildlife refuge.

