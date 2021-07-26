Baby girl in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Burlington
A one-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Burlington Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a residence on Kevin Crescent in the area of Headon Road and Upper Middle Road around 1:45 p.m. for reports of drowning.
When officers arrived, they located the child in the pool and life-saving measures were performed.
The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
It is unknown how long the child was in the water. Halton police say a family was present at the home when the child was found in the pool.
“An investigation at the scene continues in an effort to determine the circumstances,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Staff Sergeant at Burlington Police Station on 905-825-4747 ext: 2310.
