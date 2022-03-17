Baby goats born at Granary Road 1 month before opening

Staff at Granary Road are celebrating the birth of two baby goats born at the park this week.

The goats – one doeling and one buckling – were born on Wednesday morning.

Their mother, Tiny, was actually born at Granary Road herself in 2018.

Spokesperson Erin Bucknell says Tiny got her name because she was so small.

"She’s quiet, loving and loves the kids," Bucknell said. "She lays so still so the kids all have an opportunity to pet her and tell her how beautiful she is."

Bucknell said Tiny is an amazing mother.

"Last year, Tiny took in an orphaned kid (baby goat) and made sure he received love and nutrients that only a mother goat could provide."

The new baby goats don't yet have names.

If you want to see Tiny and her kids in person, Granary Road's Play and Learn Park opens to the public on April 29, as well as YesterYear Mini-Golf.

