Baby gorilla born at Calgary zoo
There's been another addition at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo as the gorilla troop welcomed a little one on Wednesday.
Officials say 15-year-old Yewande gave birth in the afternoon and all the staff are "cautiously optimistic" as mom, her new baby and the rest of the troop are adjusting.
The gender of the new baby hasn't been confirmed, but officials say Yewande is "settling into a motherhood role."
"Yewande and the baby are doing well and we've closed the building to give the troop some privacy as they get acquainted with their newest family member," said Kim Walker, animal care manager at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, in a statement.
Staff say gorillas are a social species and develop strong family bonds, so Yewande, the new baby and the father Jasiri will be kept together with the rest of the troop.
The African Rainforest building will remain closed until staff determine it is safe for human visitors.
"The Animal Care, Health & Welfare team will be closely monitoring and supporting them – from a distance – every moment along the way," Walker said.
"We couldn't be more thrilled about the successful birth of this infant!"
The new baby is the 11th gorilla to be born at the facility.
