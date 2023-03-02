Baby gorilla expected at the Calgary Zoo in spring 2023

There's some big baby news at the Calgary Zoo!

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced on Thursday that Yewande, the zoo's 14-year-old western lowland gorilla, is expecting.

Kim Walker, animal care manager for the south America/rainforest exhibit, says the team is cautiously optimistic, as this is the second time Yewande and Jasiri have successfully conceived.

"Unfortunately, Yewande’s first pregnancy ended in a stillbirth, which can sometimes happen with first-time gorilla pregnancies, despite us doing everything we can to prepare," Walker said.

The baby will be 10-month-old Eyare's half sister, as they will share the same dad, silverback Jasiri.

The baby will also be 25-year-old Zuri's granddaughter.

Yewande is expected to give birth in the late spring so the zoo’s official 'baby watch' will start in May.

"There are several challenges ahead of us to ensure Yewande delivers a healthy infant and navigates troop family dynamics, but the Animal Care, Health and Welfare team will be helping her every moment that we can along the way," Walker said.

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)