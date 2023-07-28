Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later

A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.

On July 28, 2005, a resident discovered the body of a full-term, newborn baby boy close to a walking trail near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive.

The identity of the baby is unknown, leading to officials naming the boy Baby Parker. His parents have still not been found.

In the years after Baby Parker’s death, police released a handwritten note they believe is from the baby’s mother. It indicated that she was likely a young girl. Police estimated she was between 13 and 17-years-old.

Community members who learned about Baby Parker’s death began honouring him on his birthday – July 18 – each year.

Eventually, it prompted the creation of Parker’s Project, an organization highlighting the challenges faced by young parents and helping to connect them with the support they need.

“Every year that baby Parker was being remembered, organizations in the community started asking ‘where did we go wrong? What could we be doing better?’” Karen Gibbons, who was the original project coordinator of Parker’s Project, said.

“We went into the community and did a needs assessment where we spoke to over 100 young moms with lived experiences, who experienced some of the same struggles that Baby Parker’s mom likely did.”

Some of the common themes Gibbons noticed included fear of judgment and lack of confidence.

“There was a lot of young women and young girls who were afraid to come forward, not only within their families but to go to the services that are providing excellent support to service young, pregnant women. They were so fearful of the judgments that would come upon them, or the natural assumption that they’re too young to be able to be a successful parent,” Gibbons said.

“They did not know where to turn to get proper support.”

Over the past few years, Parker’s Project has worked on empowering young women and parents to give them the skills and support they need to succeed.

Shalyn Wilson, who is now a parent leader with Parker’s Project, says the organization offers young parents the help she sought out when she was a young mom.

“I conceived my eldest when I was 19 and it was not a consensual situation so I was terrified,” Wilson said.

“From a support system to being able to pay bills and making sure that my baby was fed – the whole nine yards – I didn’t have a lot. I really like the idea that we can be part of a team that makes sure parents have what they need to be successful parents.”

Although the project has come a long way in bridging gaps and fighting the stigma attached to young parenting, Gibbons said there is still a ways to go.

“It’s a very slow process, but yes I think that there is a shift happening, especially among the younger parent generation or parents with lived experiences who are struggling,” Gibbons said.

“The voice being heard, the stories being told is definitely making a difference, but we have a long ways to go with maybe the older generation within the community who might not be opening their eyes to the understanding that every parent in this community is deserving of support.”

Parker’s Project is actively looking for more parents with lived experience who are willing to join and support others.

“They need more people to step on board and be able to make a difference,” Gibbons said.

All to ensure Baby Parker’s memory and legacy carry on.

“Everybody in the city loves Parker,” Wilson said.

“We’re looking to make sure parents have the options they need and the supports they need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”