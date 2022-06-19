Baby peregrine falcons take flight at CTV Kitchener

The baby peregrine falcons that have been nesting in the tower at the CTV Kitchener studios have took, and attempted to take, their first flights.

Jewel went on a short flight Saturday night and returned back on top of a mesh covering, where one of the parents swooped in to check on her.

The Peregrine Falcon Foundation tells CTV News that the other baby, Corona, did not have as successful maiden flight on Saturday.

She ended up falling and landing on King Street right along the LRT line, but was rescued by fledge watch volunteers.

"She can't take off from the ground," said Rudy Kruppa of the foundation. "She doesn't have the strength to go from the ground back up to the height where her nest box is."

On Sunday, volunteers helped get Corona ready and saw her make a successful second flight.

"She had a good flight around the Kings Tower there just after we let her go," said Kruppa. "The fact that she made it back to that same elevation is exactly what they're supposed to be doing."