Baby raccoons reunited with mother by Guelph Humane Society

Four baby raccoons brought to the Guelph Humane Society were reunited with their mother.

The four kits were brought to the animal shelter late last week, but staff didn't believe they were orphaned, the Humane Society said on Twitter.

"Their tummies were full, indicating their mother was nearby," the tweet reads.

Members of the Animal Services team provided fluids to the nursery of raccoons before bringing them to the site where they were found.

The cubs were returned at dusk while hungry so their cries would catch the mother's attention.

"We are happy to report the raccoon babies were successfully reunited with their mother, which is the best possible outcome," the Human Society said.

