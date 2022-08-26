Baby recovering from 'possible drug overdose,' RCMP in Kelowna say

Warning: Disturbing content.

A baby had to be revived with emergency first aid and the overdose-reversing drug naloxone earlier this week in Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say.

The RCMP said officers and paramedics were called to a home on Lynrick Road Wednesday afternoon by parents who said their child was not breathing.

The one-year-old was unconscious and lying on the hood of a vehicle, where family members were attempting to perform CPR.

"It was determined he'd ingested something, we suspect a narcotic but we're not 100 per cent sure at this point," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

An officer administered naloxone in the form of a nasal spray, and the baby "responded well," Della-Paolera said.

The child was then taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery. He is currently in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The RCMP said its vulnerable persons unit is working on the case, as are members from the Child Advocacy Centre.

"It could have been tragic. Thank goodness everything kind of came out well," Della-Paolera said.

Mounties have not commented on how the baby might have accessed a harmful substance, or if the parents could potentially face charges.

Della-Paolera stressed that for now, authorities are focused on providing support.

"We have a family that's struggling through something, and we need to get them supports," he said. "It's a community problem and I think we as a community need to work towards getting them to a better spot."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood