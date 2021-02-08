Data from Alberta Health Services shows in November and December of 2019 doctors at the Stollery Children's Hospital saw an average of 105 injured kids per month ranging in age from three and under.

In 2020, the number of injuries coming through the emergency department increased: the monthly average was 176 per month.

According to AHS, that’s a significant bump when compared to the 2019 numbers. In December of 2020, there were 165 reported injuries, an increase of 72 per cent over 2019.

Number of injuries at Edmonton's Stollery hospital in 2020

Month Reported injuries January 151 February 154 March 142 April 117 May 161 June 155 July 198 August 202 September 153 October 183 November 188 December 165

Common injuries included head injuries, concussions, fractures, lacerations, burns, medication or foreign product ingestions, as well as simple bumps and bruises, AHS told CTV News Edmonton.

Doctors say the injuries seem to be a result of the pandemic since families are spending more time at home and kid’s activities both indoor and outdoor are limited.

“Young children are active. We like to say, ‘Keep an eye on them at all times,’ but we know everyone is doing the best they can in these circumstances,” Dr. Bruce Wright, medical director for the emergency department at the Stollery Children’s Hospital, said.

Wright told CTV News Edmonton any time a child comes in with any type of injury, it’s standard for staff to have a discussion with the parents and families about the risk of injuries at home and proper preventive measures.

To minimize injury, AHS suggests setting lower hot-water temperatures, keeping small toys, objects or batteries away from kids, and supervising whenever possible.

“It’s a fine balance that everybody has to manage,” Wright said. “We’re happy to see anyone at any time at the hospital.”