Baby zebra born at Edmonton Valley Zoo

The Edmonton Valley Zoo has welcomed a baby zebra colt.

The Grévy's zebra was born to parents Zuri and Cody on Sunday.

Zoo officials say Zuri's pregnancy lasted 410 days, which is long for a zebra, as the average gestation period is 390 days.

The birth of the zebra is considered important since Grévy's zebras are listed as endangered.

The zoo plans to hold a contest to name the baby in the future.