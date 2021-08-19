Back home: Dieppe Raid cross arrives before anniversary

A third memorial cross has been added to the Windsor museum collection.

It’s the first of its kind and arrives just before the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.

Thanks to the community, a Dieppe Raid memorial cross has returned home.

"There were times, I could be honest with you that we weren’t quite sure if we were gonna be successful in getting this medal," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

The cross was awarded to George Alfred Dixon, who was killed August 19, 1942, in the Dieppe Raid.

"I feel very proud of this item on his behalf because I know what it cost him to receive this medal," says Dilkens.

The process to acquire the cross started last year, when it was to be sold to the highest online bidder.

Windsor’s Dave Cassady was the first to step up.

His GoFundMe page raised over $5,500.

The City of Windsor and WFCU Credit Union also contributed.

All together, it resulted in the winning bid.

"It has sat in the vault at city hall for a better part of a year waiting for this particular day," says Dilkens.

Dixon’s niece, Violet Hecnar received the medal on Wednesday.

"It means everything. It means the chapter is closed with a happy ending."

The cross will be archived and displayed at the Chimczuk Museum.

"And it’s not ever going to leave again," says Hecnar.