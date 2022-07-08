Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

The 2022 Calgary Stampede has officially arrived as the annual Stampede Parade celebration made its way through the downtown core, marking the first full-scale version of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary Police Service officials say it's estimated 305,000 people attended the parade in-person.

Kevin Costner, star of countless films as well as the critically-acclaimed television series Yellowstone, was this year's Stampede Parade marshal and he spoke highly of Calgary ahead of the start of the parade.

"This is probably the most interesting architectural city in North America, it might even be the cleanest and I've had really good luck up here," said Costner, before tipping his hat to the western heritage lifestyle.

"I'm an imaginary cowboy, I'm like a lot of people that maybe see themselves on a horse and I've been lucky enough to do that. I realize how lucky I've been in my life."

Costner rode on horseback alongside honourary parade marshal, John Scott, who is a third generation rancher and influential member of the local film industry.

The Calgary Stampede also recognized past parade marshals from the last two years including Katari Right Hand (2021), a fancy dancer from the Siksika First Nation, as well as Filipe Masetti Leite (2020) who made an epic journey on horseback from Brazil to Canada.

Over 90 entries, including 25 floats and seven marching bands travelled the horseshoe-shaped route westbound along Ninth Avenue, north three blocks on 10th Street and then eastbound on Sixth Avenue. More than 200 horses and 4,000 people participated in the parade.

The 2021 edition of the parade took place on Stampede Park without in-person spectators and the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPS officials say this year's parade attendance was above average and the largest of the last six years.

Estimated Stampede Parade attendance (courtesy CPS):

2022 - 305,000

2021 - 0

2020 - Parade cancelled

2019 - 130,000 (unfavourable weather)

2018 - 300,000

2017 - 275,000

The Calgary Stampede parade is the second largest in North America after the Rose Bowl Parade held in Pasadena, Cali. Amongst some of most prominent entries this year included members of the Calgary Ukrainian community who marched in solidarity.

John Stadnyk, chair of the Tryzuk Ukrainian Dance Society, says the support of Calgarians is more important than ever.

"We have a message to send," said Stadnyk. "Ukraine is still at war, we don't want people to forget that, so it's important that we're here today and have a large blue and yellow presence with Ukrainian dancers."

Retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence was chosen to select the best-of-the-best from amongst the participants in his role as the Stampede Parade's celebrity judge.

All parade-related road closures in the downtown core ended by 2 p.m.