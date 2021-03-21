A back injury forced Darren Moulding and Joanne Courtney to take a default loss Sunday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

Moulding suffered back spasms overnight and was unable to play in the early draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre, Curling Canada said in a release.

Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott were awarded a 1-0 victory, leaving both teams with 3-1 records in Pool A.

“It's very disappointing, but the back pain was just too severe to be able to play,” said Moulding. “I feel bad for Joanne because we have been playing very well early in the championship.

“But my focus right now is on getting treatment for my back and I hope to return to the ice as soon as possible.”

Moulding, who won a Canadian men's team title last weekend, was scheduled to return to the ice with Courtney on Sunday night against Patrick Janssen and Clancy Grandy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.