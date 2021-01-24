Classrooms will be open, and school buses will be running across Grey and Bruce County tomorrow. The region, along with seven others in Ontario, were given the green light to send kids back to class last week, which was music to Todd and Tammy Thompson’s ears.

"We were very excited to hear the news on Friday. We feel fortunate to be in a position to make the choice to send our kids back to class or not. I guess we kept our celebrations, a little quite because we’re around neighbouring communities that aren’t in the fortunate position we’re in," says Tammy Thompson, whose been working full-time from home, and trying to help her two sons learn on-line since the beginning of the year.

In neighbouring, Huron-Perth, kids will continue online learning for the foreseeable future, which is where Josh Verwey’s three kids live.

"I think they’re falling behind a lot this year. Since everything has happened, I don’t think the kids are where they would be, if they were in school," says the father of three.

Carrie Nissen is also trying to juggle working from home, and the helping her 6 year old daughter learn online, and she’ll be doing for at least a couple more weeks.

"They really need kids. She’s six years old. They’re not supposed to be sitting in front of a computer all day, and sitting still like that," she says.

While there’s nothing official from the Ministry of Education, it’s been reported online learning will continue for most Ontario school children until, at least the 2nd week of February.

Which is why, the Thompson’s, who live in Kincardine, are grateful, but not gloating about their kids return to school.

"We’ve got friends, still in the trenches," they say.