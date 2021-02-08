Schools across Ontario reopened to in-class learning Monday, including Simcoe County and Muskoka, for the first time since the start of the Christmas break in December despite the stay-at-home order remaining in effect.

The province introduced enhanced safety measures for schools, including targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff and mandatory masks for all students, Grades one to 12.

Last week, the education minister said it was time to return students to the classroom. "We're reopening because we believe it is safe," Stephen Lecce said.

Ferndale Woods principal Kadri Jessop said welcoming everyone back was "super exciting."

"I mean, lots of nerves, but if you look around, it is just a great, great opportunity," Jessop said Monday morning.

"I think that we are ready and prepared. We have managed to support everybody who wants to remain at home, and we have managed to support everybody who wants to come back. So, as far as I'm concerned, it is a win for everybody," the principal concluded.

Before and after childcare programs resume today across Simcoe Muskoka, making Feb. 5 the final day for emergency childcare for essential workers.

On Monday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford announced the province-wide stay-at-home order issued on Dec. 26 would remain in effect as the government implements a gradual shift back to its colour-tiered framework region by region over the coming weeks.

Ford said things wouldn't be "back to normal" just yet, regardless of the stay-at-home order coming to an end.

"We are taking a cautious approach," said Health Minister Christine Elliott. "This is not a reopening or a return to normal."

The stay-at-home order will expire for residents of Simcoe Muskoka on Feb. 16.

York Region, Toronto and Peel Region will have the order in effect until the following week.

The stay-at-home order prohibits people from going out except for essential purposes.