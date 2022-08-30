Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students

Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year.

After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.

Jordan Forde is going into grade 12 at école publique Louis Riel in Gloucester. He says his entire high school experience so far has been impacted by COVID-19.

“Covid-19 started in the second half of Grade 9 so it’s been a long journey.”

Forde is looking forward to an entire school year with school sports allowed, especially the baseball team.

“Having baseball in the afternoon after a long day of school—there is nothing like it,” he says. “Being back to normal, I won’t say COVID-free but going back to the rules and regulations that we had before COVID… I have to say is nice.”

Most COVID-19 restrictions and protocols have been lifted inside schools. Masks are optional.

Some students like Vincent Magnan say they will continue to wear their masks.

“It is a personal choice; I just grabbed one on my way to school. I’d rather have one than not.”

Ottawa’s Medical of Health, Dr. Vera Etches is encouraging students should bring masks to school with them and says parents should screen their children before sending them to school every day.

Caroline Simard has two daughters and is confident is the measures that are in place.

“The choices are pretty simple; they have their extra mask if they have to, or they don’t feel comfortable. But we are taking the proper steps to stay safe as well as the school I am sure and they are all vaccinated, so we are trying to get back to the normal.”

Shawn Mattas says it is a tough decision to make as a family.

“We have given him the option, I work in health care so I am torn, but we will see how it goes.”

Almost 26,000 students are enrolled at the Conseil des écoles catholiques du centre-Est (CECCE) and approximately 17,000 students are enrolled at the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO).

Sylvie Tremblay is the director of education for the CEPEO. She says, “This is the first return to school since 2020 that we can almost say that is normal, so I think we can be pretty excited for that.”

Tremblay says this school year will focus on student safety but will also be less restrictive.

“School will look at lot like it did in June. Mask-wearing is still a personal choice. Any students or staff who wants to wear a mask will be able to get some at school. Our cleaning protocols are still in effect as well the ventilation that we have been putting together for the past two years.”

Tremblay says school is important for students’ mental health.

“Kids having a sense of normalcy I think is really good for their mental health. We will be following all the measures from public health, and that is best way to move forward, and have a prudent type of optimism.”