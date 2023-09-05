Back to school burden: Cape Breton families feel financial pinch as classes resume

With another academic year beginning this week, many families are feeling the financial pinch of the back-to-school season.

Len Shaw from Sydney N.S., and his daughter Regan were busy getting together some last minute school supplies Monday as she prepares to start Grade 4 Wednesday.

“We noticed a difference (this year) because the cost of backpacks, the cost of clothing, the cost of school supplies, everything has increased in price,” he said.

According to a recent survey by Deloitte, the cost of school supplies is up nearly 24 per cent.

Volunteers at the Town House, a non-profit that offers services to improve the lives of people in Glace Bay, N.S., are working on gathering school supplies for families in need.

“We have filled between 350 and 400 backpacks at this stage, and we're getting about six calls a day still,” said Patti McDonald, the executive director of Town House.

MacDonald said backpacks are typically the biggest school supply cost, followed by calculators.

“It's just they had so much allotted for school supplies or back to school clothes or lunches, and now they're realizing: ‘I’m at the end of my budget and still need stuff,’ so they're calling us,” she said.

The situation is similar at the Glace Bay Food Bank.

“They're extremely worried about their children going back to school and what they're going to have for their lunches. Just this morning we had 13 new registrations and last week we had 15 to 16,” said Linda MacRae, Glace Bay Food Bank coordinator.

MacRae said she sees the frustration and stress on her clients faces as they try to keep up with the rising costs of just about everything.

“People just don't have it. It is going to get worse. The strain on the food bank is there. We can see it. No matter what is donated, it’s going right back out the door. It’s getting very hard to get ahead,” she said.

