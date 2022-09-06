Back-to-school jitters as a new academic year begins

It’s normal to feel anxiety at this time of the year, according to IWK clinical psychologist Lindsay Uman.

“Even without COVID-19, it is OK for kids and parents to have those back to school worries," said Uman. "We see that every year.”

The pandemic shortened three straight school years. Students adjusted to remote learning and teachers were forced to teach online.

“When you add that on top of everything, it makes for a more nerve-wracking back to school experience for a lot of people," said Uman. "They are not sure what to expect.”

Brittany Snow has two children, ages eight and 10, in grades three and five. With the school year set to begin, she has two broad concerns.

One is academic -- she has fears her children may have fallen behind.

“And the other is the socialization aspect,” said Snow.

Snow said the pandemic altered the traditional school experience.

“The home is the first place where children receive their sense of the world," said Snow. "The school is the next place and we relied so much on school to do that.”

Taking children out of school for prolonged periods of time caused numerous stress issues.

“It meant that it came back to the home and that has been a challenge when so many people are working,” said Snow.

From a COVID-19 safety standpoint, Snow is hoping for the best and has a short wish list.

“I would like there to be a ventilation upgrade in the schools, “said Snow.

Uman said during the past two-plus years, many young people have proven themselves to be nimble, adaptable and able to tackle challenges and changing circumstances.

“If there are back to school worries, jitters and nervousness, that’s normal," said Uman. "But we can remind parents that we have overcome a lot.”