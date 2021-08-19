Back-to-school plans: Elk Island Public Schools mandates masks; St. Albert public, Peace River don't

Elk Island Public Schools will require all students, staff and visitors in kindergarten to Grade 6 to wear a mask upon return to school while other school divisions are scrapping the measure.

The new policy doesn't apply to those with medical exemption and will take effect Sept. 1.

Students, staff and visitors in grades 7 to 12 are not required to wear masks if the full immunization rate in their community exceeds 70 per cent.

If a community has a vaccination rate of less than 70 per cent among those aged between 12 and 19, masking will become mandatory for visitors, staff and students across all grades.

"While not all families support the continued mask mandate, the Board had to weigh the risks for students, staff and family members, and consider how many of students either yet ineligible for the vaccine or are not vaccinated in the communities in which the Division operates," reads a statement from EIPS.

"Masks will help lower the infection rate while the province continues striving for a greater overall level of immunity."

EIPS includes Fort Saskatchewan as well as areas east of Edmonton including Sherwood Park and Vegreville.

The masking policy will be revisited on or before Jan. 20.

Also Wednesday, Black Gold School District south of Edmonton announced that masks will be mandatory for students and staff on school buses but will be optional inside schools.

Masks will be mandatory in Edmonton Public Schools and required in common areas and on the bus for students in grades 4 to 12 at Edmonton Catholic schools.

NO MASK MANDATE FOR ST. ALBERT PUBLIC AND PEACE RIVER

On Friday, St. Albert Public Schools and the Peace River School Division (PRSD) released their relaunch plans with both divisions encouraging masks but not requiring them in classes.

Both divisions will not mandate masks in schools. Masks or face coverings will be required on the school bus and any visitors or volunteers visiting St. Albert classes will need to wear a mask at all times.

“We strongly encourage and recommend the use of masks for all Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 students,” the district said.

“All staff are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all school settings.”

The district will implement daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms, “strict” illness protocols, physical distancing where possible, cohorts for elementary students, maintain enhanced cleaning standards, and encourage frequent handwashing and sanitizing.

Peace River will not implement cohorting, staggered recess, and physical distancing unless there is a “respiratory illness outbreak in a school.”

“Masks are no longer required in schools but will be supported should students, staff and visitors choose to wear a mask,” PRSD said. “Should the nature of the pandemic change, the PRSD will follow guidance from Alberta Health Services and Alberta Education.”